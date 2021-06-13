BlackRock Inc. Purchases 770,360 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,903,521 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 770,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of HDFC Bank worth $225,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 24,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 20.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The stock has a market cap of $141.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

