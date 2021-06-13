BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,119 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.84% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $212,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,056.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $432.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $460.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $340.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

