BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,270,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,682 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.43% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $221,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $320,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 431,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,824,863.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $720,223 over the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALLO stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $46.85.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALLO shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

