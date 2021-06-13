BlackRock Inc. Sells 30,664 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,692,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.21% of Calavo Growers worth $209,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at $17,835,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Calavo Growers by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,183,000 after acquiring an additional 53,187 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at $3,849,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Calavo Growers by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 329,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 47,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at $2,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

In other Calavo Growers news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $187,290.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $425,820. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $68.40 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.