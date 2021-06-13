BlackRock Inc. Sells 355,563 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,521,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 355,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.09% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $212,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $635,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 629,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after buying an additional 48,543 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,095,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $335,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FOLD shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $295,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,922.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,682 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,656.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,605 shares of company stock worth $278,868 and have sold 145,407 shares worth $1,483,649. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

