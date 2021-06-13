BlackRock Inc. Sells 76,430 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,771,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 76,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.80% of Meta Financial Group worth $216,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 179,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,287,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

CASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.33.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

