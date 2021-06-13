BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 119.4% from the May 13th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MHD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.72. 205,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,674. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 106.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 28,573 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth about $939,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,754,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 87.8% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

