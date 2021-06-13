BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 119.4% from the May 13th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of MHD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.72. 205,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,674. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
Recommended Story: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.