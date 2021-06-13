BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Up 119.0% in May

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, an increase of 119.0% from the May 13th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 771,570 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,449,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 858,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 325,784 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 81,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 66,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MVF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 58,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,143. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

