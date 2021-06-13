Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Short Interest Down 49.1% in May

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the May 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 22,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,783. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $15.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

