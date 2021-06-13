BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 108.6% from the May 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:MCA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 128,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,242. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 357,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 160,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 845,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

