BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 108.6% from the May 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:MCA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 128,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,242. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.12.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.
About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
