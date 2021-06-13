Blakecoin (BLC) Market Capitalization Tops $23,464.44

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Blakecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blakecoin has a total market capitalization of $23,464.44 and $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,013.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,372.17 or 0.06586821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.29 or 0.00447850 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.59 or 0.01587142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00154106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.12 or 0.00677859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.79 or 0.00452012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007402 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00039948 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

Blakecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Blakecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

