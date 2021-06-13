BLAST Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 54.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. BLAST has a total market cap of $36,990.43 and approximately $26.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 117.1% against the dollar. One BLAST coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008028 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00010070 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000207 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.