BlitzPredict Price Up 8.8% This Week (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. In the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BlitzPredict coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BlitzPredict has a total market cap of $808,819.28 and approximately $5,799.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007706 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00058037 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00044373 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlitzPredict Coin Profile

BlitzPredict (XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

