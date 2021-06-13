Blocery (BLY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.10 Million

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, Blocery has traded down 42.9% against the dollar. Blocery has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $1.10 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocery coin can now be bought for $0.0360 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00058653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00022072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.82 or 0.00789365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.62 or 0.08080105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00084742 BTC.

About Blocery

BLY is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,534,937 coins. The official website for Blocery is blocery.io . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Blocery Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

