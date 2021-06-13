Block-Logic (BLTG) Price Down 21.3% Over Last 7 Days

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Block-Logic has a market cap of $705,040.41 and approximately $34,854.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block-Logic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0308 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 2,546.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000653 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 108.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Block-Logic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.