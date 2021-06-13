Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Down 6% This Week

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for $1.78 or 0.00004574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $76,716.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00060308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.47 or 0.00807303 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,163.30 or 0.08120873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00084300 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 906,063 coins and its circulating supply is 647,493 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

