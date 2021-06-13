Blockmason Credit Protocol Price Down 11.3% This Week (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $370,729.45 and approximately $1,058.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockmason Credit Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00059973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.85 or 0.00811955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.90 or 0.08087167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00084176 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockmason Credit Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockmason Credit Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.