BlockMesh Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (BMH)

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. BlockMesh has a market capitalization of $340,329.68 and approximately $1,724.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockMesh coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BlockMesh has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00058653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00022072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.82 or 0.00789365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.62 or 0.08080105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00084742 BTC.

BlockMesh is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlockMesh’s official website is www.blockmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

