Blockpass (PASS) Market Cap Reaches $699,329.77

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. Blockpass has a total market cap of $699,329.77 and approximately $515.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00060246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.30 or 0.00810231 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,186.15 or 0.08135847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00084353 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.