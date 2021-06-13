Blockstack Market Capitalization Reaches $358.50 Million (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Blockstack has a total market capitalization of $358.50 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Blockstack has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00097283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00057789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00022170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.37 or 0.00778563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00084727 BTC.

Blockstack Profile

Blockstack (CRYPTO:STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Blockstack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

