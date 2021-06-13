BLOCKv Price Tops $0.0153 (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. One BLOCKv coin can now be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. BLOCKv has a market cap of $50.44 million and $394,725.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00058896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00022147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.36 or 0.00792821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00084838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.69 or 0.08038430 BTC.

About BLOCKv

VEE is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

