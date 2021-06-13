Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $231.45 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will announce $231.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $216.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $239.60 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $187.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $974.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $954.00 million to $993.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

NYSE BE opened at $25.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $1,164,889.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,767 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,802.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,029.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,209 shares of company stock worth $8,122,767 over the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 343.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 188,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 145,825 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 427.9% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 107,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 86,814 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $2,232,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $3,382,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

