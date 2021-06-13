Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp lowered its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 462,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,863 shares during the quarter. Bloom Energy accounts for about 1.9% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp owned about 0.27% of Bloom Energy worth $12,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BE. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $10,129,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BE opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $147,059.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,243,513.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $33,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,209 shares of company stock valued at $8,122,767 in the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice raised Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.10.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

