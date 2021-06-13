bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Holdings Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of bluebird bio worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 92.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 49.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,861,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,093,000 after acquiring an additional 129,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $34.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.75. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $68.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.03 EPS for the current year.

BLUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

