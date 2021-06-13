BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.84% of BlueLinx worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXC. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 310,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

BXC stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $70.38. The company has a market cap of $397.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 268.95%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 8,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $403,361.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 30,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,518,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,797 shares of company stock worth $4,286,538 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

