Bluzelle (BLZ) Trading 11% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Bluzelle coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular exchanges. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $50.00 million and approximately $8.41 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00058477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00022613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.01 or 0.00793807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.01 or 0.08205061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00085728 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

BLZ is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,397,460 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

