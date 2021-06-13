BOMB (BOMB) Market Capitalization Tops $2.11 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 39.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 13th. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $218,320.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $2.33 or 0.00005943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,156.74 or 1.00089988 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00032032 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008715 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00064056 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000974 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008602 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 906,272 coins and its circulating supply is 905,484 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.