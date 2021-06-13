BonFi (BNF) Price Hits $0.0049 on Exchanges

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. One BonFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. BonFi has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $366,348.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BonFi has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BonFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00060193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.03 or 0.00806921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.38 or 0.08125740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00084246 BTC.

About BonFi

BonFi is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BonFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.