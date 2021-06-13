Boolberry Reaches Market Capitalization of $199,594.99 (BBR)

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 13th. Boolberry has a market capitalization of $199,594.99 and approximately $7.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Boolberry has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Boolberry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Boolberry

BBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. The official website for Boolberry is boolberry.com . The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boolberry is a wild Keccak algorithm PoW crypto coin. The block interval, or target, is set to 120 seconds. The total number of coins is limited to approximately 18.5 million and the block reward reduces in a variable manner with shortening time spans between reductions. “

Buying and Selling Boolberry

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boolberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boolberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

