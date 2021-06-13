Boosted Finance Trading 20.1% Lower Over Last Week (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $11.83 or 0.00031335 BTC on popular exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $708,198.64 and $16,314.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00056542 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00167283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00189670 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $438.09 or 0.01160171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,703.92 or 0.99850289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

