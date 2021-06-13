Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,696 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $88.13 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $70.11 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.96.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

