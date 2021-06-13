Boson Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $22.51 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00002368 BTC on popular exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $22.51 million and approximately $424,389.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.74 or 0.00444209 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003595 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00017991 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.27 or 0.01040755 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,429,066 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

