Bounty0x Price Tops $0.0018 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $407,407.17 and $50,201.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00060049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00022373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.96 or 0.00808825 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.85 or 0.08063153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00084133 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

BNTY is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

