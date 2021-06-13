BOX Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.82 Million (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $47.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOX Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00012947 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00151630 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001088 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000564 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

