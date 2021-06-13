BOX Token (BOX) Price Hits $0.0309 on Exchanges

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and $52.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BOX Token has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BOX Token

BOX Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

