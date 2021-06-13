BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 113,000 shares, an increase of 2,656.1% from the May 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,916,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BOXS opened at $0.02 on Friday. BoxScore Brands has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01.

About BoxScore Brands

BoxScore Brands, Inc develops, markets, and distributes various self-serve electronic kiosks and mall/airport co-branded islands in North America. It operates its kiosks in high-traffic host locations, such as big box stores, restaurants, malls, airports, casinos, universities, and colleges. The company was formerly known as U-Vend, Inc and changed its name to BoxScore Brands, Inc in February 2018.

