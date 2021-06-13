Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a growth of 119.5% from the May 13th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BXBLY stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Brambles has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

