Bridge Mutual Price Reaches $0.74 on Top Exchanges (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $38.30 million and approximately $515,075.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00056658 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00169021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.71 or 0.00191179 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.40 or 0.01152838 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,508.83 or 1.00004616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,074,004 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

