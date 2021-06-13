Bridge Oracle (BRG) Reaches Market Cap of $24.91 Million

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Bridge Oracle has a total market capitalization of $24.91 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Bridge Oracle coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00055413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00162987 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00185924 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $420.02 or 0.01072777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,160.02 or 1.00018020 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bridge Oracle

Bridge Oracle was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link . Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Oracle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Oracle directly using US dollars.

