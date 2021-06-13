Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 11,072 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 172,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 21,546 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the period.

VTEB stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.06.

