Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 30,017 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $177.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price target on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

