Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 6,479 Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 186.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alleghany by 12.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $703.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $693.08. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $460.58 and a 12-month high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on Y. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

