Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 107.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $81.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.16. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $81.94.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

