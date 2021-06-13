Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,680 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 7.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,281,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $137,118,000 after buying an additional 216,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $112.56 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.00, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

