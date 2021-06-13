Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 44,631 Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Post at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Post by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,101,000 after purchasing an additional 772,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth $57,717,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190,414 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Post by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth $17,778,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

NYSE POST opened at $114.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 0.80. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

