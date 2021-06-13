Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,765 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $569,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $51,122,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14.0% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $291,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,392,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,865 shares of company stock worth $24,093,738 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $106.59 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.