Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Shares of RS opened at $173.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

