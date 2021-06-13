Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 241.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,316 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 218,009 shares of company stock worth $9,309,362 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.10, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

