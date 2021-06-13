Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 210.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $83.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.10. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on LW shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

