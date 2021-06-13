Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1,992.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,372 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 60,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 40,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDAQ stock opened at $172.95 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.23 and a 52 week high of $173.03. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.34.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

